Once again, the Press Herald Editorial crew has done a disservice to its subscribers with Tuesday’s (Nov. 24) Our View: “Republicans need to face facts on election” (Page A10).
This after a four-year crusade by Democrats with false charges of Russian collusion, impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, as well as countless progressives’ accusations, all of which were undocumented and/or false. The Democrats’ acceptance of President Trump’s 2016 election win does not get them membership to the Get Along Gang.
We, as Americans, will live with a Biden presidency for four years and see where that takes us. While we may disagree with his policies, it will be done in accordance with the Constitution, and it will be done peacefully.
Don Davis
Wiscasset
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Any Republican unwilling to defy Trump is unworthy of the label ‘patriot’
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford and Saco schools, businesses provide Thanksgiving provisions to area families
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News
-
The Forecaster
School Notebook: Nov. 25
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Ignoring the role of ranked-choice voting cost Gideon Senate seat
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.