Once again, the Press Herald Editorial crew has done a disservice to its subscribers with Tuesday’s (Nov. 24) Our View: “Republicans need to face facts on election” (Page A10).

This after a four-year crusade by Democrats with false charges of Russian collusion, impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, as well as countless progressives’ accusations, all of which were undocumented and/or false. The Democrats’ acceptance of President Trump’s 2016 election win does not get them membership to the Get Along Gang.

We, as Americans, will live with a Biden presidency for four years and see where that takes us. While we may disagree with his policies, it will be done in accordance with the Constitution, and it will be done peacefully.

Don Davis

Wiscasset

