FORT KENT — An international sled dog race that draws thousands of spectators to northern New England will not take place in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been the top races of their kind in New England for almost three decades. Organizers said the event, which centers on Fort Kent, Maine, wouldn’t be safe to hold this year.
The races would have also been complicated by border restrictions in place between the U.S. and Canada, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Mushers from Canada would have been unable to participate at all unless restrictions were changed before the race.
The race was held in early March last year. It includes races of 30, 100 and 250 miles.
