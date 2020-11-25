WATERVILLE — Multiple agencies were responding to a vehicle that rolled off Interstate 95 onto Kennedy Memorial Drive Wednesday morning.

Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey confirmed the crash Wednesday morning, but did not immediately have any additional details as the Maine State Police was the primary investigating agency.

Massey said that the crash involved a single vehicle traveling north on I-95 that lost control, hit the guardrails and flipped over the guardrails.

This story will be updated.

