WESTBROOK – Polly Waterhouse Carmichael, 96, daughter of Melvin and Eleanor (Roberts) Waterhouse, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, in the same home on Saco Street where she was born, lived as a child, and returned in her adult years. Polly was known by many as the lady that walks around town, and by many school children and friends she was known as “Grammy Polly”. She spent many years as a foster grandparent, and her final assignment had been in the Westbrook School Department with 25 years of service, retiring at the age of 93. It gave her great joy to work with children and with the community. In her younger years she worked at Saunders Brothers in Westbrook.She was proud to have worked on the family farm, earning her license at the age of 15 and two days, so that she could deliver milk in the truck for her father. She always enjoyed the outdoors and animals, especially the horse in her pasture. Some of her favorite places, besides the family farm, was at her camp in the White Mountains, Fryes Island, and on Notched Pond. She also had many great memories and enjoyed spending time at the ocean and traveling. When she wasn’t working or volunteering she enjoyed playing cribbage, Scrabble, words with friends, and knitting mittens. Her home was always open for a game or conversation and cookies. She enjoyed volunteering at churches, especially working the bean suppers. Polly is survived by her sister, Mary Carmichael, of Florida; children, Elinor Gail McIntire and her husband Charles McIntire Jr. of Hollis, Melvin Gresley of Fryeburg, Marie Dooley and her husband David Dooley, of Irvine, Ky., stepson, Stephen Carmichael, and her son-in-law, George Davis, of Baldwin. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She loved watching her 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and was excited to know there were two more on the way.Polly was predeceased by her sisters, Lois Randall, Ruth Dodge, and half-sister, Ella Chipman; daughters, Pauline Jane Imel and Carol Davis. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, neighbors and friends that have helped care for her over the past couple of years. She truly enjoyed the meals and treats that were delivered. Her wish was to die at home and this gift would not have been able to be achieved without the village taking care of her.A celebration of life will be announced in the Spring, in the meantime, the family would greatly appreciate a memory of Polly shared at http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book