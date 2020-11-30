BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police said they arrested a California man on Gurnet Road Friday who allegedly initially failed to stop for an officer.

Moises Pedro, 27, of Los Angeles, was charged shortly after 6 p.m. with operating under the influence, failure to stop for an officer and criminal speeding for allegedly driving 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, according to police.

Commander Paul Hansen said Pedro allegedly failed to stop for a short distance for the officer but finally pulled over.

Pedro’s bail was set at $5,000 cash and he was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Feb. 2, 2021.

