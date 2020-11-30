BIDDEFORD — Engine presents a virtual exhibition By Land or By Sea: A View from the Surf Community on view which started Nov. 28 on Engine’s website at: https://www.feedtheengine.org/exhibition/by-land-or-by-sea/

Due to the rise in COVID, Engine’s gallery will be closed to the public until further notice prompting the move to a virtual exhibition.

By Land or By Sea features artists Chris Gauthier, David Stowell, Diana Abatemaro, Eugene Cole, Gabe Bornstein, Ian MacLellan, Joe Carter, Jordan Parks, Juliette Sutherland, Katie Strait, Mathew Anderson, Molly Brown, Nathaniel Kaye, Nick Eaton, Shaina Gates, Tony Hall, and Trent Bell. Works in the exhibition will be available for sale through Jan. 2.

“By Land or By Sea: A View from the Surf Community,” taps into the creativity of the New England surf community, members of which are not only avid surfers, but are also artists in their own right. For avid surfers who want the flexibility to seek out the best possible waves, working as a creative or artist, frequently self-employed, is critical in being able to head out at the drop of a hat or the change of winds. As we move into the darkest winter months of the year in Maine, we will pause to celebrate the sea and those creative, adventurous souls who follow it.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 207-494-7125.

Engine is partially funded by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

ENGINE, located in the heart of Biddeford, is a nonprofit arts organization. Engine’s mission is to connect and inspire our community through art, design, and education. In keeping with its mission, Engine curates exhibitions that are centered on innovation, design, design-to-market and creative endeavors in all genres that harken to Biddeford’s heritage in the industrial and textile design and makers fields, especially those with a strong community engagement component.

