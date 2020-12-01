AUBURN – Camilla P. Vassar of Auburn passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning Nov. 25, 2020, in Auburn.

Camilla was born in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Ernest and Rose Salamone. She was a very proud graduate of Portland High School class of 1947 where she excelled in sports and met her future husband William Vassar. She went on to graduate from Westbrook College.

After graduation Camilla and Bill were married and spent 60 years together before he passed away in 2011. Camilla’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mom was an exceptionally sweet and kind person who will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Mom is survived by her sister, Eugenia Norris, children, Rosemary and husband Steve, WIlliam and fiance Selina and daughter, Karen and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Joseph Scammon, Andrew Scammon and wife Katelyn, Lacey Vassar and husband Ron Lanfear and Tyler-Rose Scammon.

Also surviving are five great-grandchildren: Chase Scammon, Brayden, Rylan, Delaney and Donovan Scammon, Uncle Sabatino Nappi and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Camilla was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ernestine and Ray Morin, her brother-in-law, Ronald Norris and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family deeply appreciates the kind and loving care provided by Melissa and the staff of Peaks Island at Schooner Estates. The family also thanks the nurses and caregivers of the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice who visited and helped care for Mom over the last few months. The private funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland and interment will be at Calvary Cemetary, South Portland.

We love you Mom.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or a charity of your choice.

