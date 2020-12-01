Joan Tramer Llorente 1931 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Joan Tramer Llorente, a gentle and generous soul, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 24, 2020. The daughter of Gustave Joseph and Constance Kimball Tramer, Joan was born on April 7, 1931, in Wolfeboro, N.H. Joan had a lively upbringing as her father Gus Tramer followed his passion as an entertainer with Tramer’s Animal Circus and its “snappy, forty-minute routine” evolved from vaudeville stage to the Hickory Tree Wild Animal Farm in Georgetown, Mass. This upbringing forever shaped Joan as a lover of animals and a bit of a show-woman who would tell tales of the Farm and her life with Jewel the Elephant, Satan the Tiger, and Eleanor the Donkey. Joan attended Georgetown, Mass. schools graduating as valedictorian from Perley High School. She continued on to study at Boston University and received a Bachelor’s degree in sociology and a Master’s degree in education. Her first teaching position was in Foxboro, Mass. where an arranged date brought together the new elementary school teacher and charming psychiatry resident, Aldo F. Llorente. Married life brought them to work at state hospitals in Waltham, Mass. and Concord, N.H. where she made lifelong friends. Settling in Brunswick in the 1960s Joan used her experience with wild animals to tame the nuclear family of husband, cousin, and five children. She somehow found time to volunteer in the elementary school libraries and work part-time with students with special needs. Despite never being quite caught up with the housekeeping, her home was open to all and is fondly remembered for its warmth, and the frequent lively and lingering conversations around the dining room table. A teacher for over 50 years, Joan’s patience and focus on her students served her well wherever needed. She taught in local schools as a library assistant, substitute, or special needs resource specialist. In her retirement, Joan remained consistent to her passions volunteering at the Coastal Humane Society, Literacy Volunteers, and the Curtis Memorial Library. The past two years Joan was a resident of Coastal Landing in Brunswick. Her family is grateful to the staff and residents for their support and camaraderie. Joan is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Aldo F. Llorente, her sister Sharon Joy Tramer, and grandson, Andres Javier Llorente. She is survived by her children, Lars and wife Joanne of Swampscott, Mass., her daughter Lisa Llorente of Boston, her daughter Renee Llorente and husband Terry Grim of Groveland, Mass., her son Renzo Llorente and wife Veronica Azcue of Madrid, Spain, her son Andres Llorente and wife Erin Oldham of Portland, and her son Michael O’Hora and his wife Charlene of Standish; as well as eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. A celebration will be planned at a future date. The family would like to thank the staff at CHANS for their support in caring for Joan. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Joan would like to be remembered through an act of kindness and words of cheer. Donations may be made to: the Curtis Memorial Library http://www.curtislibrary.com or:Midcoast Humane Society http://www.midcoasthumane.org

