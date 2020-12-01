William Brian Murgita 1953 – 2020 BOWDOIN – On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, William Murgita, passed away at the age of 67. He was born on Sept. 15, 1953 in Rockland. He went to Rockland schools and worked at various jobs in the Rockland area. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill and his mother, Elinor. He is survived by a son, Barry Murgita; two grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Murgita, his wife Donna, and a sister, Cindy Turcotte and her husband Mark. Bill, had a passion for flying and building model airplanes. He was a member of the Mid-Coast Radio Control Club. He loved going to Rhienbeck, N.Y. every year to fly his model planes. We are delaying any type of service or memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Heart Association

