Under a new agreement, The Brunswick Hotel will provide lodging for about 25 Bowdoin College students who cannot travel home over winter break, Dec. 23, 2020–Feb. 5, 2021.

Beyond winter break, up to 50 first-year students for whom home is not a place conducive to remote learning will be housed at the hotel for the spring semester.

The Brunswick Hotel does not have rooms for the general public to book from Dec. 21, 2020 to June 1, 2021, according to the hotel’s website. However, The Brunswick Hotel and Noble Kitchen + Bar will reopen to the public in time for graduation weekend in May, according to the college.

Students’ meals will still be taken on campus.

The semester room charge will be the same as college housing. Bowdoin College charges $3,686 for housing for the spring 2021 semester, according to the college’s website.

To provide safer social distancing, Bowdoin has had to adjust in order to a single room for each student, and the college has described the new agreement with the hotel — allowing the hotel will make use of its personnel — as mutually beneficial.

“We are grateful for the flexibility the Brunswick Hotel demonstrated as we worked through the details of this agreement and we feel really good that this will help the hotel retain staff during a period of unprecedented challenges,” said Matthew Orlando, Bowdoin’s senior vice president for finance and administration, in a news release.

The agreement provides for the college’s use of the 51 guest rooms, as well as the hotel’s lobby, restaurant, banquet room and parking lot. The bar will remain closed and the hotel will be substance-free through the end of the contract.

According to the release, “students staying at the hotel will be expected to uphold the same standards of conduct required of them by the College in other residential settings.”

