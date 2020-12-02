I’m writing to express my gratitude for the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program.

I run a seasonal landscaping business. The lock down occurred in March just as we usually begin our busy spring season. The pandemic had numerous negative impacts on my small business despite the fact that my business, and the landscaping industry in general, were busy this past summer. We had about a two-month delay to the season and everything was slower, more complicated and much less profitable. As a result, our sales were down by about 40 percent this year.

When I applied for the Maine Economic Recovery Grant, I thought that perhaps I would be awarded a small amount to help cover some of my losses. Much to my surprise, the amount of the grant covered nearly 100 percent of my losses. This will, in turn, allow me to pay off the debts that I incurred this past season. It will give me the financial stability to continue to pay myself, and my design staff, throughout the lean winter months. It will also give me the opportunity to invest in some new tools and other crucial items. All to say, that the grant has made a huge difference for my employees, and myself.

I’m not sure how I would have recovered without this money and I am deeply grateful.

Seana Cullinan

Portland

