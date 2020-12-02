Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Enjoy an evening of live conversation with Abdi Iftin, author of “Call Me American“. Listen to the 2015 This American Life episode featuring Abdi’s recordings made while in hiding in Nairobi.

Iftin will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald reporter Eric Russell.

As a child in war-torn Mogadishu, Abdi Nor Iftin learned English by watching action movies. When U.S. Marines landed to take on the warlords, Abdi cheered the arrival of these real-life American action heroes. Sporting hip-hop clothes and dance moves, he became known as “Abdi American.” But when radical Islamists took control in 2006, it became dangerous to celebrate Western culture. Instead, Abdi risked his life posting secret dispatches to NPR. As life in Somalia grew more dangerous, he fled to Kenya. In an amazing stroke of luck, he won entrance to the U.S. in the annual visa lottery, though his route to America—ending in a harrowing sequence of events that nearly stranded him in Nairobi—did not come easily. Now he is a proud resident of Maine, a Tedx Amoskeag 2019 speaker and he is working on a documentary about his story. Abdi is US citizen, his naturalization ceremony took place in Portland, Maine January 17th 2020.

