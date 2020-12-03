More than 2,000 individuals in Maine sought unemployment benefits in the last week of November, an indication of the economic pain felt by many across the country.
About 1,900 claims were filed for state unemployment benefits and 700 claims were filed for federal programs, according to the Maine Department of Labor. About 2,300 individuals filed new claims or reopened a claim, the department reported.
Nearly 40,000 claims were filed for weekly benefits under state and federal programs. The overwhelming majority of those claims – 70 percent – were filed under two federal programs that will expire at the end of the year.
About 15,400 weekly certifications were filed under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for workers not eligible for state aid, and 12,700 claims were made for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a program that extends benefits for 13 weeks after claimants exhaust their initial state and federal aid.
Both those programs, authorized under the CARES Act in March, are due to expire on Dec. 26, unless Congress and the White House reauthorize them.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Thousands more Mainers apply for unemployment
-
Business
U.S. jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough Police Beat: Nov. 23-29
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports record 346 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths
-
Nation & World
Cyberespionage effort to get WHO vaccine distribution information detected
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.