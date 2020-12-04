WINDHAM – Maryann Lathrop, 85, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2020. She was the most loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend.

Maryann is survived by her daughter, Laura A. Lindquist and husband N. Rich of South Casco, son, Charles W. Lathrop Jr. and wife Angela of Nashville, Tenn., son, Stephen F. Lathrop of Windham, and son, Andrew P. Lathrop and wife Stephanie of South Berwick.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Krista Lindquist Welch and husband, Daniel of Portland, Adam Lindquist and wife Ariana of New Gloucester, Spencer C. Lathrop and wife Hannah of Nashville, Tenn., Colby W. Lathrop of Nashville, Tenn., Stephen F. Lathrop, II and wife Lali of New Gloucester, Owen A. Lathrop of South Berwick, and Natalie M. Lathrop of South Berwick.

Maryann spent many years in accounting working for various companies and organizations. She was an active member of the local PEO chapter and was a member of the Windham Garden Club. She loved gardening, sewing, especially quilting, crocheting, furniture restoration and upholstery.

Her greatest loves were her children, grandchildren, and her beloved dogs. She was loved by so many people, and her generosity and passion for giving was extraordinary. Maryann will be infinitely missed by her family, friends, and all that knew her.

A graveside service was held on Dec. 2, 2020, for the immediate family and was officiated by Rev. Cindy Beaulieu.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Midcoast Humane Society, 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or PEO Chapter D-Maine,

c/o Jean Marquand,

238 Hallowell Road,

Pownal, ME 04069

Guest Book