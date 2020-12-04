WATERVILLE – Susan Jean Pope, “Suzy”, 63 (1957-2020), a resident of Sanford and Bangor, Maine, passed away on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020, with Gary Capehart, her husband of 16 years in Waterville.

Suzy was a recently retired assistant district attorney in York County and had previously worked in Penobscot County. She received her undergraduate degree from Carleton College, and her law degree from Massachusetts School of Law. She is survived by her parents, Marvin and Carol, her siblings, Mary Beth, Kenneth, and Eugene, and her three children, Kate, Shannon, and Brendan. Suzy and Gary also had five grandchildren whom they adored.

To her parents and siblings, Suzy will be remembered as a competitive, fiercely loyal soul that dedicated her time to others. She was persistent, always working incredibly hard to finish anything she started. Her trademark grit was on display whether she was training for a marathon, restoring a house, or attending law school as a single mother.

Suzy’s children will remember her seemingly boundless energy and her love for camping, running, and music. This legacy lives on as it is being passed down to their own children. Suzy took her kids on adventures to the beaches and Rail Trail of Cape Cod, cheered for Boston Marathoners on Heartbreak Hill, and body-surfed with her grandchildren at Wells Beach. Mostly, they will remember her radiant smile and joyful laugh.

Suzy enjoyed exploring the beautiful outdoors of Maine by foot, ski, and bike. She was often accompanied by her rescue dogs, and provided a loving home for many dogs in the twilight of their lives. Recently she rekindled a love of creative writing and was proud to share her short stories with her family. Suzy was a frequent volunteer at Sanford Mainer home baseball games. She also loved baking, gardening, playing piano and guitar, and knitting. She had found a second family in the community at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bangor and strove to be a better Christian every day.

Suzy’s legal career did not follow the traditional path as she attended law school in her forties. She became a prosecutor, excelling in appellate court, shortly after passing the bar. In February of 2018, Suzy was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer, but continued to work despite the physical toll of the disease. She was recognized by her peers for her inspirational efforts during this time, and the clinical trials she participated in have been influenced by her amazing response.

Given the conditions caused by the pandemic, in-person services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to show their love and affection for Suzy are encouraged to consider a donation to the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund or the Bangor Humane Society.

