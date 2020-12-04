Gift cards are generally perfect for everyone. Chef Stef Maine in Harpswell has cards in any amount that cover her ever-changing weekly menus. She is featuring comforting soups, but the salads look so refreshing. She caters and customizes menus. chefstefmaine.com, 504-4685.

Wine Wise Events has flexible gift cards that can cover its virtual wine dinners with famous local chefs, wine sailings (in season), wine and food walks, Portland Wine Week events in June, trips and even wine delivery. Any dollar amount can be purchased at winewiseevents.com.

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester offers a full season pass good for 365 days from purchase that is valid for a family of up to four people. It covers daily self-guided visits to the farm, any $6 family education program, such as butter-making and a 10% discount on purchases at the Market (excluding wine and beer). pinelandfarms.org. 688-4539.

Cooking classes are fun and social even if these days they are mostly virtual. Here are a few that may even be educational:

• Now You’re Cooking in Bath has virtual classes throughout December and beyond that include recipes, a shopping list and a Zoom link for instruction. $35/link, 443-1402 to reserve.

• Oasis Free Clinics in Brunswick provides medical and dental services at no cost to uninsured adults in the Midcoast area. To raise funds to support its services, Oasis is offering virtual cooking classes with some of Maine’s best chefs: Sam Hayward, Fore Street Restaurant; Ali Waks Adams, Willie & Chet’s Food to Go; Nikaline Iacono, Vessel & Vine; Christine Burns Rudalevige, food writer; and Isabella Mastroianni, Sanctuary Baking. All classes are over Zoom with one login/ticket. The price is $75/class; participants will receive the recipe and ingredient list in advance. Reservations at cookingwithoasis.org.

• Williams Sonoma features a variety of subjects among its virtual offerings, including cocktails, baking and wine pairings. Tickets are $20/class or $100 for a series of five at williams-sonoma.com.

• Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, continues offering cooking classes and tasting events. All events adhere to CDC recommendations and are limited to a maximum of eight guests. Prices range from $38 and up depending on the menus offered. Tickets are required at eventbrite.com.

• Community Supported Agriculture shares (CSAs) are both useful and healthful. Most local growers offer pre-purchase options for their crops, animals, dairy products or value-added food products. A list of area farms and growers offering shares can be found at merrymeetingfoodcouncil.org.

Food News

The Garrison, 81 Bridge St., Yarmouth, is open for a very limited number of dinner reservations throughout December and for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The menu is prix fixe for $150/guest. They will host a maximum of 12 guests in the dining room at one time. Reservations at thegarrisonmaine.com.

The seasonal Freeport Makers Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in December at 55 Main St. in the old Bartol Library building. Locally grown or produced food items and baked goods are available. Details at visitfreeport.com.

