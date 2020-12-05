A young mother living north of Portland thought she was going to make it through the pandemic without asking for any help.

Then, last month, she was laid off from her job with a fast-food restaurant.

With two kids, no spouse and no income, she joined the tens of thousands of other Mainers seeking unemployment benefits. And she wrote a note to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

“I was employed and not anticipating needing the help,” she wrote. “However, due to my job loss and the accumulating bills, it is going to be very hard if not impossible to still have money for Christmas gifts this year.

“My boys are 8 and 5. Any and all help would be amazing and really appreciated! Thank you so much and Merry Christmas!”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONORS:

Anonymous $300

In memory of our parents, John & Peggy McKinnon, from the McKinnon Kids – Marijane, Penny, Jack, Tomi & Bruce $100

Anonymous $25

Pete & Sandy Guild $300

Sandra & David Michniewicz $200

Jim & Sheila Farragher $50

Jerry Angler $100

Brian & Carol Keroack $150

Richard & Charlotte Coggins $100

Anonymous $200

Prudence Bean & Nicholas Beram $300

In memory of Red & Dot Swett $100

Ivy Rebekah Lodge #5 Independent Order of Odd Fellows $50

Daniel & Ellen Richards $100

Merry Christmas to all the children! $100

Christmas toys! Susan Pelley $500

The Alchorn Family $100

Anonymous $50

Margaret Philbrick $100

Thank you and Happy Holidays! $25

In memory of Ann Waterhouse $60

Tux Turkel $100

Robert and Linell Slaktowicz $50

Mary Ann Underkoffler $40

Doris Salzman $100

Laura George Almeida $25

Anonymous $500

Brayden, Ava, Will, Harper $50

Mrs. Gray $100

In honor of Carl Akin, volunteer for many years. Thanks, Carl! Alan $50

Phyllis Coelho $100

Thank you for helping families! Eric & Lena Strange $50

To honor Earl & Muriel Goodspeed, from Laura & Bill Feder $50

Laraine & Walter Lach $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

The Schnapp/Almy Family $50

In the name of Jesus, may your Christmas be blessed $30

In memory of Dad, David G. Taylor, from David and Rachel $100

In memory of Dave Hill, from Brian and Sidney Leonard $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Whit Steele $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $500

Anonymous $25

Anonymous $250

Anonymous $100

Total year-to-date: $69,931.25

