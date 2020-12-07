BATH — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office charged a Brunswick man with operating under the influence after a deputy tried to stop him for allegedly speeding Friday night.

David Trebilcock, 42, was issued a summons charging him with eluding an officer, criminal speed, leaving the scene of an accident and speeding 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, in addition to OUI.

The only felony charge is eluding an officer, punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said a deputy tried to stop Trebilcock for speeding near Bath Middle School on Old Brunswick Road, “and in the process, the car took off on him.”

Trebilcock allegedly pulled over, but then drove into a light pole, and then drove away from the deputy. The deputy spotted Trebilcock a short time later, who allegedly fled again, “and this time rolled over on Ridge Road,” Strout said.

Trebilcock was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after the crash and checked himself out the following morning, Strout said.

Trebilcock is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on March 9, 2021.

