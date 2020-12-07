The Portland Board of Public Education named a new school board chairwoman and swore in three newly elected board members in a virtual inauguration ceremony Monday night.

Emily Figdor, who has represented District 2 since 2018, was unanimously named board chairwoman in the ceremony held that board members and the public attended via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so humbled to accept your nomination and election to become the chair of the Portland school board,” said Figdor, who has daughters at Reiche Community School and King Middle School, and works as lead writer for MoveOn, a national, grassroots progressive organization.

In a short address Monday night, Figdor thanked outgoing board Chairman Roberto Rodriguez and talked about her family’s connection to Reiche. She also outlined three priorities for the coming year, including the board’s work to create an equity policy and put resources behind it; to give families access to universal pre-K along with before and aftercare and transportation; and to fully fund the Lau plan, a program to provide an equitable education to English language learners.

“Despite all the challenges at the end of a year that has been like no other, I am full of optimism because we are a multiracial, multiethnic, multilingual and diverse community that truly values public education,” Figdor said.

The board also welcomed three members who were elected in November: Jeff Irish, who will represent District 5; Aura Russell-Bedder, District 4; and Yusuf Yusuf, at large. They replace three outgoing board members who did not seek re-election: Marnie Morrione, District 5; Tim Atkinson, District 4; and Mark Balfantz, at large.

Morrione served 12 years on the board, while Atkinson and Balfantz each served one three-year term.

Five student representatives also were sworn in Monday: Tessa Boxer-Macomber, representing Portland High School; Haley Allen, Casco Bay High School; Emily Cheung, Deering High School; Abagail Hill, Portland Arts & Technology High School (PATHS); and Mangasa Yangala, Portland Adult Education.

Related Headlines City Council welcomes new members as Portland faces historic challenges

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: