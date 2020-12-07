YARMOUTH — Merrill Memorial Library announced it is reverting to curbside services only due to “rising safety concerns” regarding COVID-19, according to a prepared release.
Services will be limited to curbside at 215 Main St. until further notice during the following days and times: Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Library materials can be requested at yarmouthlibrary.org, or by calling 846-4763. A tutorial on how to find and request materials online can be found at yarmouthlibrary.org/online-services.
