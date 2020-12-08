Here we have a wonderful five arm crystal chandelier. This lovely piece was made by Waterford Crystal, one of the most famous makers of hand crafted crystal in the world. In addition to quality chandeliers and lamps, here at Wiscasset Antiques Mall we also have many pieces of furniture, fine jewelry, pottery, and more for your shopping pleasure. Come see us! A $398 value
536 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578
207-882-4029
