Sen. Susan Collins announced Wednesday that Bath Housing Authority received $113,227 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Operating Program.

The funding will go to support housing assistance to low-income families.

“Maine’s housing authorities provide vital support to individuals and families with disabilities,” said Collins. “As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I am committed to providing the resources to help meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

