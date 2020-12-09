BATH — Midcoast Maine Community Action has open slots for its Healthcare Marketplace Navigator Program for residents of Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and northern Cumberland counties.

The program will help residents compare insurance plans, gauge costs, and potentially qualify for health insurance savings.

Open Enrollment ends Dec. 15 for Marketplace Health Insurance for 2021. To apply, visit healthcare.gov or call the Health Insurance Marketplace’s 24-hour phone line at 800-318-2596.

Information on healthcare options and applying for insurance will also be offered via Zoom or phone call through Community Action.

Midcoast Maine Community Action is part of Western Maine Community Action Navigator Consortium, a statewide network of certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators, according to its website.

