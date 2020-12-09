A Farmers to Families Food Box Program distribution is set for Biddeford and Saco on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The event is free to anyone, and takes place 9 a.m. to noon at Saco Middle School, 40 Buxton Road and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Biddeford Middle School, 25 Tiger Drive.
The event is hosted by Age Friendly Saco and Youth Full Maine and is first-come, first-served, until the boxes run out. Masks and social distancing are required.
Each food box contains 5 pounds of protein, 5 pounds of dairy, 12 pounds of produce and a gallon of milk.
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is a component of USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, established through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and CARES Act.
