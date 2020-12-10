Clarisse “Peggy” Wilson Cheetham 1929 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Clarisse “Peggy” Wilson Cheetham, 91, passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2020 at Horizons Rehabilitation and Living Facility in Brunswick. She was born on Nov. 4, 1929 in Brunswick to Cedea and Charles Wilson. She married her high school sweetheart Donald Cheetham who currently resides at Dionne Commons in Brunswick . Peggy was educated in Brunswick schools and entered the workforce after high school. She began her career as a waitress at Jarvis Restaurant and later worked at Cy’s Bowling Alley where she was known for her Italian sandwiches. She began a career in retail at J.J. Newberrys and would later be in charge of the boys department at Benoits. Peggy was a perfect mother who always found time to make cookie trees for classroom parties and sew Barbie clothes. She enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, quilting, knitting and ceramics. Her hands were always busy with some kind of handi work. She treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be missed by all who loved her deeply. Peggy is survived by her husband Donald; children: son Mark Cheetham and his wife Karen; daughter Piper (Cheetham) Bolduc and her husband Michael; and daughter Pierette (Cheetham) Bouchard and her husband Kenneth and their children Noelle Bouchard, Allison Bouchard; grandchild Debbi Cheetham-Wilmot and her husband Kevin; geat-grandchildren Devin Cheetham-Wilmot, Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot, Baylee Cheetham-Wilmot; and beloved nephew James Morawiec. The family of Peggy Cheetham would like to thank Horizons Living Center in Brunswick for all the love and kindness shown to her over the many years.

Guest Book