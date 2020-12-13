WISCASSET — A Wiscasset couple was arrested Friday and charged with armed burglary in connection to the burglary of Maxwell’s Market and Deli two weeks ago.

Just before 7 a.m., police arrested 41-year-old Shane Lemont and 35-year-old Kristin Crowley at their home. Both were taken to Two Bridge Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

According to police, a man entered Maxwell’s Market at 475 Gardiner Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. He allegedly brandished a firearm demanding cash. Surveillance video captured the man running north on Gardiner Road where he got into a waiting vehicle. Officers from three agencies converged in the area but didn’t find the suspects.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Wiscasset Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police tactical team executed a search warrant at the residence of Lemont and Crowley based on evidence collected following the burglary. Police collected evidence from the home but didn’t make arrests at the time.

Investigators collected DNA evidence at Maxwell’s Market after the burglary and sent it to the state police crime lab for analysis. The DNA was entered into the FBI’s national DNA sample database. The database matched the DNA to Lemont, who already had DNA in the system according to a news release.

“Shane Lemont has an extensive criminal history to include robbery and burglary,” the release states.

A Maine criminal history record check shows Lemont was sentenced to 9 months in prison for felony trafficking in prison contraband and six months incarceration for felony burglary in 2013. He was also found guilty of felony robbery in 2004 and sentenced to 20 months incarceration, followed by at least four other incarcerations by 2009 due to probation violations.

No Maine criminal history was found for Crowley.

Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine said the couple stole about $300 from Maxwell’s Market, which police did not recover.

Lemont and Crowley are scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on Jan. 28, 2021. Bail has been set on Lemont for $10,000 with a single surety and Crowley’s bail was set at $1,000 cash.

“The quick closure of this investigation is an excellent example of multiple agencies and the community working together,” the release states.

