Bob Humphrey’s Dec. 6 column, “Hunting: Eliminating all lead ammo a generational issue, so get ready next gen,” correctly notes Maine hunters understand what ammunition works best for them. Hunters have for centuries sought to balance hunting traditions and wildlife conservation that ensures healthy game populations for the next generation.

Science shows wildlife populations are thriving, with populations dwarfing those of a century ago. American bald eagles, once nearly extinct, are thriving, with 800 nesting pair in Maine. These successes should be credited to hunters and the firearm industry that’ve contributed $13.3 billion since 1937 to conservation through the Pittman-Robertson excise tax, paid on firearms and ammunition.

When taking to the fields and woods, America’s original conservationists use ammunition that is best for them. We believe there are no scientific studies that demonstrate traditional ammunition is a threat to healthy wildlife populations. The inverse is true.

Sounding alarms on traditional ammunition can inflict irreparable damage to Maine’s outdoors by encouraging harmful bans. These are counterproductive to wildlife conservation when the millions of tax dollars paid by firearm and ammunition manufacturers dry up. California banned traditional ammunition, which resulted in severe self-imposed funding shortages on public land and wildlife management projects.

2020 has seen a record number of new hunters. This is good for wildlife conservation. Well-intended, but harmful policies, threaten the gains our wildlife has made.

Lawrence G. Keane

senior vice president for government and public affairs, National Shooting Sports Foundation

Washington, D.C.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: