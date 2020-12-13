PORTLAND – Florence M. Markley, 85, of Portland, died Dec. 6, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Center in Portland after a long illness.
Born in Rumford, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Lillian (Aubin) Green. Florence was educated in Portland schools after moving to the area as a child.
She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church, and was a member of the H.T.A. Post 17, and a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, Deering Post # 687 on Forest Avenue, Florence was a former president of American Veterans Post 15.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Markley; siblings, Mary Reali, Virginia Arab, Leona Daly, Jeannette Curtin, Charles A. Green.
Surviving her is a daughter, Tanya and her husband Dennis Bradbury of Scarborough, a son, Timothy S. and his wife Stephanie Markley of North Carolina, a stepdaughter, Donna and her husband Wayne Mello of Buxton; sister, Maude Rumo of Portland; four grandchildren, John Markley, Nathan Towns, Jonathan Towns, and Megan Towns; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. in Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. at the chapel, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery Broadway, South Portland. According to state mandates, and to keep everyone in attendance safe, everyone is required to wear a mask.
To view Florence memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Florence memory to
The Center for Grieving Children
555 Forest Ave.,
Portland ME, 04101 or
St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Guest Book
Send questions/comments to the editors.