PORTLAND – Florence M. Markley, 85, of Portland, died Dec. 6, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Center in Portland after a long illness.

Born in Rumford, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Lillian (Aubin) Green. Florence was educated in Portland schools after moving to the area as a child.

She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church, and was a member of the H.T.A. Post 17, and a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, Deering Post # 687 on Forest Avenue, Florence was a former president of American Veterans Post 15.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Markley; siblings, Mary Reali, Virginia Arab, Leona Daly, Jeannette Curtin, Charles A. Green.

Surviving her is a daughter, Tanya and her husband Dennis Bradbury of Scarborough, a son, Timothy S. and his wife Stephanie Markley of North Carolina, a stepdaughter, Donna and her husband Wayne Mello of Buxton; sister, Maude Rumo of Portland; four grandchildren, John Markley, Nathan Towns, Jonathan Towns, and Megan Towns; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. in Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. at the chapel, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery Broadway, South Portland. According to state mandates, and to keep everyone in attendance safe, everyone is required to wear a mask.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Florence memory to

The Center for Grieving Children

555 Forest Ave.,

Portland ME, 04101 or

St. Jude Children’s Hospital

at http://www.stjude.org

