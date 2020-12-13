SANFORD – Theresa Marie (Binette) L’Heureux, 90, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Theresa was born in Black Lake, Québec, Canada where she lived with her parents and nine siblings. On Dec. 3, 1947, at the age of 17, Theresa and two of her siblings left Québec ahead of their family members in search of a new home and new opportunities in the United States. It was in the town of Sanford that she planted her roots and remained a lifelong devoted member of the community. During her initial years in Sanford, Theresa worked in the textile industry and women’s retail where her eye and love for fashion blossomed. Throughout the entirety of her life, she was admired by all who knew her for her elegant style.

On May 30, 1953, Theresa married her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob” L’Heureux of Sanford. Together, they created a beautiful life, sharing two sons and a successful business. It was through Bob’s idea coupled with Theresa’s strong business sense that Pine Hollow Little Par Three Golf Course opened for business in 1961 and is the success that is today. Theresa was an integral part of Pine Hollow’s success, serving as both the business manager and working as a seamstress at the Sanford dress shop in the offseason.

Theresa took great pride and enjoyment in maintaining the flowers across Pine Hollow, creating an alluring aesthetic for herself and patrons of the golf course. She was a woman of great faith and raised her family in the Catholic Church. She served for many years both cooking and attending trips with the local parish. She valued hard work and a job well done, but she also never took a moment for granted and lived life to the fullest. She and her husband traveled the world, attended countless dances and frequented theatrical playhouses. She loved being in the company of others, telling jokes and socializing with family and friends both old and new.

Theresa was an irreplaceable wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and always ensured her family members flourished down the path she had carved.

Her life will be cherished in the lives of her son, Mark L’Heureux and partner, Suzanne Taber of Sanford, son, Steven L’Heureux and wife Anne (Carroll) L’Heureux of Springvale; grandchildren, Shane L’Heureux of Portland, Caroline L’Heureux of New York, N.Y., Allison L’Heureux of York; brother, Andy Binette and wife Claudette Binette of Gorham, N.H., sister, Pauline Peters and husband Donald Peters of Sanford; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert L’Heureux; and siblings, Antonio, Roland, Suzanne, Françoise, Raymond, Madeline and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Due to the current situation with covid-19, mourners will be asked to wear a mask and maintain proper social distance. In accordance with state guidelines there will be a maximum of 50 mourners permitted in church. Services will also be live-streamed at http://www.stthereseparishmaine.org.

The family would like to wish a special thank you to the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for the compassionate care that Theresa received.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to

St Jude Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

