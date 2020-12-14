FALMOUTH — The Town Council has extended the deadline to fill out the Vision & Values Survey from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31.

The extension was approved to allow more residents to participate in the survey, which is being conducted to solicit residents’ input for a comprehensive Town Vision Statement.

At the Dec. 7 Town Council meeting, Councilor Jack Trickett said due to postal issues, some residents may have received their paper copy of the survey as late as the first week of December.

As of Dec. 7, electronic surveys had been completed by 695 of the approximately 9,000 Falmouth residents who were over 18 as of July 2019, which is the most recent date statistics are available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Efforts to notify the public about the survey have included announcements on the town website, posts on social media, email alerts, flyers and a message on the mobile electronic message board in town.

Trickett introduced a new outreach effort called community connectors, which encourages residents to leverage their personal connections to engage all members of the community, not just the ones who keep up with local government.

Trickett made it clear that the council is prioritizing accurate results over adhering to a strict schedule.

