With a quick jab to a nurse’s left deltoid, America entered a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus on Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was believed to be the first American to receive the coronavirus vaccine outside a clinical trial, a sign of hope amid a pandemic that has sickened more than 16 million and killed nearly 300,000 nationwide.

“Sandra, you didn’t flinch,” said New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), after the injection was administered, as he watched via live stream from his office.

“It didn’t feel any different than taking any other vaccine,” said Lindsay, seated in a puffy blue armchair.

But this vaccine is monumentally different. Developed in record time, it is expected, eventually, to end a pandemic that has crippled much of life in America — and globally — for the past year.

“I believe this is the weapon that will end the war,” Cuomo said.

Vaccinations are expected to roll out across the country starting Monday, with hospitals prioritizing front-line health-care workers. Batches were shipped overnight, following emergency use approval over the weekend.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center was on the front lines of the covid fight this spring, with a peak of 3,500 people hospitalized there as they battled the disease. More than 100,000 covid patients have been treated there in total.

But even as Cuomo, Lindsay and others watching live celebrated with cheers and applause, they also offered reminders that it will take months for enough people to be vaccinated to influence the broader course of the virus among the public.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Lindsay said. “But we still need to wear masks and social distance.”

