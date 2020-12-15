AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was killed in a crash on Eastern Avenue Monday night.

Scott W. Jones, 41, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup that crashed in the area of 460 Eastern Ave., which is also known as Route 17. Police dispatch records indicate the accident was at or near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Augusta Rescue personnel, according to a press release Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully. Jones’s six-year-old daughter, the only passenger in the pickup, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those involved in the crash,” Lully said in a news release.

Maine State Police have reconstructed the crash and Augusta police are still investigating the details, according to the release. Police were at the scene until past 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact Augusta police at (207) 626-2370.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: