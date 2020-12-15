Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  12/16  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  12/16  5 p.m.  City Council Goal Setting Workshop

Wed.  12/16  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  12/16  5:30 p.m.  City Council Goal Setting Workshop

Wed.  12/16  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

Thur.  12/17  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  12/17  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care

Thur.  12/17  4 p.m.  Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors

Thur.  12/17  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation

Thur.  12/17  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Mon.  12/21  5:30 p.m.  City Council

Mon.  12/21  6 p.m.  Portland Water District Board of Trustees

Mon.  12/21  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

