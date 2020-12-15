Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 12/16 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 12/16 5 p.m. City Council Goal Setting Workshop
Wed. 12/16 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 12/16 5:30 p.m. City Council Goal Setting Workshop
Wed. 12/16 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
Thur. 12/17 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 12/17 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care
Thur. 12/17 4 p.m. Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors
Thur. 12/17 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation
Thur. 12/17 Racial Equity Steering Committee
Mon. 12/21 5:30 p.m. City Council
Mon. 12/21 6 p.m. Portland Water District Board of Trustees
Mon. 12/21 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
