Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
ommunity Advisory Response Team
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Mon. 12/21 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Policy Committee
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Public Hearing
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/21 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review
Thur. 12/17 7 p.m. Town Council
Mon. 12/21 10 a.m. Latchstring Park Task Force
Tues. 12/22 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee
Wed. 12/23 7:30 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
