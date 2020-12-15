Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

ommunity Advisory Response Team

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Mon.  12/21  6 p.m.  Capital Improvement Policy Committee

Tues.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  Select Board Meeting

Tues.  12/22  6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Public Hearing

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/21  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/17  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review

Thur.  12/17  7 p.m.  Town Council

Mon.  12/21  10 a.m.  Latchstring Park Task Force

Tues.  12/22  7 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Wed.  12/23  7:30 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee

