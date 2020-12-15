Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 12/17 4 p.m. C ommunity Advisory Response Team

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Mon. 12/21 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Policy Committee

Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting

Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Public Hearing

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Board of Zoning Appeals Freeport Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information. Mon. 12/ Sustainability Advisory Board Yarmouth See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Thur. 12/17 7 p.m. Town Council Mon. 12/21 10 a.m. Latchstring Park Task Force Tues. 12/22 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee Wed. 12/23 7:30 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: