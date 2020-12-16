Recognition

Chancellor Dannel Malloy accepted the 2020 Weston L. Bonney Education Leadership Award on behalf of the University of Maine System on Dec. 4, when Educate Maine hosted its 2020 Education Symposium. This annual award honors an individual, group, organization, or Maine business that demonstrates leadership, commitment and vision in ensuring all Maine students have the opportunity to succeed. According to a prepared release, the University of Maine System has not only been instrumental in educating the future workforce and supporting Maine’s economy, it has also prioritized the health, education and well-being of Maine people and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, which has offices in Brunswick and Portland, announced that founder and president Christopher Lynch has been selected to join the board of directors for Lee Auto Malls. “I am so pleased and humbled to be included in this impressive group of individuals. Lee Auto Malls was a pioneer in many of the core values which helped my company grow,” said Lynch. “It is an honor to share ideas with such a successful Maine family owned and operated business.” Founded in 1936, Lee Auto Malls has grown to become the No. 1 volume auto dealer in Maine.

Bishop Robert Deeley has appointed Sanford native, Fr. Michael Sevigny,as the Diocese of Portland’s new director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry. The office helps Hispanic residents by offering Masses in Spanish, along with marriage and baptismal preparation and faith formation for adults and children.

Benchmark Real Estate welcomes Ryan Cote of Yarmouth as Associate Broker. Cote previously worked with RE/MAX Shoreline.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced that George Tuchsen, MD. has joined Northern Light Mercy Surgery as a general surgeon. As a nationally recognized expert in da Vinci robotic surgery, he has conducted training courses and proctored over 100 surgeons in the use of the robotic surgical platform. He is helping to develop a new robotic-assisted surgery program at Mercy Hospital.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath has added two new members to its Board of Trustees. Brett Johnson is the co-owner and chief creative director of Maine Street Design Co., an interior design firm and shop with locations in Portland and Bath. Kimberly Becker also works as a volunteer curator for the gallery. Becker is a professional artist who curated the exhibition “A Woman’s Place,” which received much praise from the Boston Globe.

