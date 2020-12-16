Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick was awarded a $30,000 Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation grant.

The EMT Basic and Certified Nursing Assistant Programs at R10 used the grant to purchase a Gaumard Pediatric Hal Simulation Mannequin, affectionately dubbed “Timmy” by students.

The mannequin has interactive capabilities that will greatly impact student communication skills with patients as well as medical skills required by both programs for students to receive state and national certification, according to news release from the school.

Timmy has joined Dolores Perkins — the school’sGaumard Adult Susie Simulation Mannequin purchased in 2017 with King Foundation funds — but is more advanced with the ability to cry tears, track movement with its eyes and allow students to test more advanced skills such as checking blood sugar levels and advanced airway management.

Instructors John Bellino and Joanne McMahon also received over four hours of direct training from Gaumard as part of the purchase.

