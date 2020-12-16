Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Wed. 12/23 4 p.m. Transportation Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 12/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Harpswell
For information on remote access see harpswell.maine.gov.
Mon. 12/21 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 12/22 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
