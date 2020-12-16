John Balentine writes “… because real Mainers care not for social status.” (“Tis the Season for Maine Status Symbols,” Dec. 4). Why does Balentine only view and judge individuals by their material possessions?

In “The Little Prince,” Antoine de Saint Exupery once revealed the secret of life: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” During this holiday season, let us appreciate those who live in Maine by their “invisible” qualities, rather than by their status symbols.

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: