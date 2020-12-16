GORHAM — Retired dairy farmer Jack Gordon died Sunday, Dec. 13, at age 73 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Gordon had battled emphysema, according to a daughter, Jenn Grant, but “he never gave up.”

“He fought the illness to the end,” she said.

He and his wife, Carol, had four daughters.

Gordon’s passion was working at his Fine View Farm on Mighty Street. The farm has been in his family for a century and he worked the land as had two generations before him.

He sold his dairy herd in 1989 but continued working in the fields.

He drove equipment through 2019 harvesting hay and had a special device to hold his oxygen tank aboard tractors, Grant said.

“With the help of his daughters, he was able to keep the farm going and it is still in operation today,” Town Councilor Ben Hartwell said.

Grant and her husband, Jeff, operate the farm.

Gordon, who “loved watching westerns,” his daughter said, spent the past several winters in Arizona where he owned property and enjoyed exploring off-road desert areas.

When home in Gorham, Gordon often visited the Parsons Dairy Farm. The Gordon and Parsons families have been friends for year and worked well together, said Bob Parsons.

“He was over here all the time,” Parsons said Tuesday. “We’re depressed about him passing away.”

Gordon was a 1965 graduate of Gorham High School.

“He liked his deer hunting,” Parsons said, and he enjoyed trap hunting.

Hartwell recalled seeing Gordon’s gun collection when he attended a 4-H meeting at Gordon’s house.

“One of the most impressive collections I have seen to this day,” Hartwell said.

Recently retired Gorham Police Det. Larry Fearon worked as a youth for Gordon and his father, Bob.

“They gave me my work ethic,” Fearon said.

Grant said her father’s wishes were to spread his ashes on the farm. Because of the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later time.

