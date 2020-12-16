In a recent WGME report, “Remote learning presents challenges for teachers, families,” Heather Whitaker, a Gorham teacher, stated, “We know that they are having a difficult time just showing up … because their brains are focused on the stress. There are students who may be receiving failing grades on their report card because they are struggling to juggle the demands of remote learning.”

In a recent letter, Ben Gilman of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation wrote of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee’s recommendations, “call(ing) for investing $200 million to further cultivate entrepreneurship and innovation, expand(ing) and improv(ing) internet access and support(ing) child care and education, with $5.2 million targeting early childhood education and workforce development.” While these pandemic responses may appear conflicting, they suggest benefits with this paradigm shift.

Like the patience required to receive COVID-19 vaccine benefits, students and teachers need greater composure and diligence to deal with new demands in educational engagement. Students should expect learning to take place everywhere, especially with high-speed internet. Whether face-to-face or online, a dedicated, focused approach achieves successful outcomes. Such preparation and participation can’t be done effectively dressed in pajamas, slurping a smoothie and surfing to share the latest Tik Tok trend.

Teachers must dive deeply into current pedagogy with responsibilities beyond an ancient agrarian calendar. Constant coaching and frequent electronic feedback outpace occasional “Sage on Stage” performances. Kids will witness their parents under duress, perhaps for the first time. Failure is definitely an option to produce results worthy of a diploma, but even the Pfizer vaccine needs a second-shot booster!

Darren Redman

Long Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: