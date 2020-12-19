INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns Saturday, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

The Buckeyes (6-0) will find out Sunday if they’ve done enough to earn one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. It’s the first time Ohio State has won four consecutive outright conference crowns.

Northwestern (6-2) heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.

It was a struggle for Ohio State.

After the Buckeyes settled for a field goal on the game’s first possession, Northwestern running back Cam Porter answered with a 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter. The Buckeyes trailed from that moment until Sermon’s 9-yard run with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 12 of 27 with 114 yards and ran 12 times for 35 yards.

(5) TEXAS A&M 34, TENNESSEE 13: Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead the Aggies (8-1, No. 5 CFP) past the Volunteers (3-7) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mond completed 26 of 32 passes as the Aggies (8-1, No. 5 CFP) made their case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

(12) OKLAHOMA 27, (8) IOWA STATE 21: Spencer Rattler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims and also ran for a score as the Sooners (8-2, No. 10 CFP) won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title, holding on to beat the Cyclones (8-3, No. 6 CFP) in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners clinched the victory when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was under pressure and threw his third interception, a fluttering pass picked off by Tre Brown inside the 10.

NOTES

ILLINOIS: Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.

The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons.

Illinois said Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million.

