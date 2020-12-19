I have reached out to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and to the Maine Department of Education and the governor. Gov. Mills has been great about reaching out to me. I am a teacher in the Oxford Hills School District.

My question: Why does community transmission matter when it comes to cases within the school? Guy E. Rowe School is now at three cases again, but the spreadsheet on the district website is claiming that all transmission happened out of the school, so therefore, it doesn’t affect the school the same.

The fact that there are still cases means that there is infection within the school. Teachers have expressed concerns about children not wearing masks properly and the possible spread. It seems that the district is going to stay face to face unless forced otherwise.

When questions are brought up about COVID, the answers always seem to come to community transmission not taking place within the school. This was said with the first outbreak, but some of the spread was due to overcrowded buses. It is all very confusing for teachers and parents.

Robin Williams

Bridgton

