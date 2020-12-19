The headline on Page A7 on Friday read “Hack against U.S. is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says.” Cited in the Associated Press article is the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which terms the hack, as paraphrased by the reporter, “a long-undetected intrusion.”

Evidently, they didn’t read the Portland Press Herald. A headline on Page B1 in that newspaper on Aug. 17, 2017, more than three years ago, declared, “ ‘The next Pearl Harbor will be cyber,’ says King.” Angus King being the junior senator from Maine, who also sits on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

So much for the surprise element that governments not friendly with U.S. policies would attempt such measures.

