The headline on Page A7 on Friday read “Hack against U.S. is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says.” Cited in the Associated Press article is the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which terms the hack, as paraphrased by the reporter, “a long-undetected intrusion.”
Evidently, they didn’t read the Portland Press Herald. A headline on Page B1 in that newspaper on Aug. 17, 2017, more than three years ago, declared, “ ‘The next Pearl Harbor will be cyber,’ says King.” Angus King being the junior senator from Maine, who also sits on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.
So much for the surprise element that governments not friendly with U.S. policies would attempt such measures.
Robert Denbow
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 19
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: U.S. failed to heed early warning of cyberattack
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Snow day a welcome break for kids during tough year
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: National popular vote would prevent post-election disputes
-
Design
Unique plants that will flourish in almost every room
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.