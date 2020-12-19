Remember the anticipation of rolling down the stairs, putting on the television to see if school was canceled and then, when it was, the thrill of the day ahead? Baking. Reading. Playing outside. All of this brought to you by the benefit of a snow day. Instead, it’s a “Virtual Learning Day.”
To be clear, I’m a trained teacher who has spent years in the classroom. I believe in education. I also believe in the magic of childhood, the free entertainment of a snow pile and the coziness of siblings making a good blanket fort.
COVID-19 has made these kids miss so much. I say, “Give them a snow day!”
Julie Kingsley
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 19
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: U.S. failed to heed early warning of cyberattack
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Snow day a welcome break for kids during tough year
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: National popular vote would prevent post-election disputes
-
Design
Unique plants that will flourish in almost every room
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.