Remember the anticipation of rolling down the stairs, putting on the television to see if school was canceled and then, when it was, the thrill of the day ahead? Baking. Reading. Playing outside. All of this brought to you by the benefit of a snow day. Instead, it’s a “Virtual Learning Day.”

To be clear, I’m a trained teacher who has spent years in the classroom. I believe in education. I also believe in the magic of childhood, the free entertainment of a snow pile and the coziness of siblings making a good blanket fort.

COVID-19 has made these kids miss so much. I say, “Give them a snow day!”

Julie Kingsley

South Portland

