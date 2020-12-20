Greg Kearney’s cartoon on Dec. 13 (Page D3) missed the point of Gov. Mills’ curfew extension and promotes a noncooperative attitude in the public’s role in stopping COVID. The cartoon shows virus particles sarcastically commenting that Gov. Mills decided to extend the curfew because they become more contagious after 9 p.m.

I’d hate to have the governor’s job deciding which actions will stem COVID in Maine.

Of course, the hour doesn’t change how contagious coronavirus is. Suggesting that was Gov. Mills’ reason for extending the curfew is beneath journalistic standards.

Gov. Mills’ Dec. 4 order states:

“It is too early to know the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 in Maine, but with hundreds of people getting sick all across the state, and many more dying and so many receiving critical care in our overburdened hospitals, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” Gov. Mills said. “This targeted step aims to limit evening gatherings in public settings where we know folks are more likely to let their guard down and expose themselves and others to this deadly virus. At the same time, this action allows businesses to stay open for the majority of their operating hours, as long as they comply with basic public health and safety measures. Of course, we are also cautioning against private gatherings as well.”

I believe Gov. Mills takes her responsibilities seriously and I’m thankful she’s making tough choices. I wish the Portland Press Herald would use facts to encourage people to cooperate instead of sniping at Gov. Mills.

Stephanie Takes-Desbiens

Yarmouth

