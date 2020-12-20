FREEPORT — There has been one confirmed positive and one presumed positive case of COVID-19 within Freeport Police Department, according to town officials.

Town Manager Peter Joseph said Friday that they are not sure how the two employees caught the virus but said there were not any known close contacts. Three employees who came into what Joseph referred to as “passing contact” with the infected individuals have been asked to stay home until they receive a negative test result, he said, but they are not considered to have been exposed.

According to Robert Long, spokesman for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the department is not investigating an outbreak associated with the Freeport Police Department.

Joseph could not confirm whether any of the employees in question are officers but said that normal operations within the department will not be impacted by the positive cases.

Chief Susan Nourse’s retirement celebration, a drive-through style party to thank her 36 years with the department, has been canceled due to safety concerns in the wake of the cases, Joseph said. Town officials will find another way to celebrate when it’s safe, even though it will be after her retirement date, he added.

Freeport town officials will launch the search for a new chief in January.

In the meantime, Lt. Nathaniel Goodman serve as acting police chief.

