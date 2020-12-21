For myself, and I’m sure for many of my fellow Mainers, Maine’s natural land is its most precious. We rely so heavily on the stability of this land for the natural resources that are the foundation of Maine’s economy. Protecting our lands and resources is crucial, whether you’re in tourism, outdoor recreation, lobster or lumber.

Growing up in Maine, I’ve also had the great privilege to see and experience the beauty that Maine is famous for: Baxter State Park, Casco Bay, Moosehead Lake, Acadia and more. However, we are already seeing the drastic consequences of the global climate crisis. New England is warming faster than any other region in the lower 48 United States. Scientists are urging us to conserve at least 30% of land and the ocean by 2030, both to help combat the climate crisis by preserving carbon sinks and to reverse the decline of America’s wildlife, waterways and natural places. Approximately 21% of land in Maine is permanently conserved, but we’re losing 10,000 acres of forest to development each year.

Maine voters overwhelmingly agree on the need to protect our beautiful lands and waters and that is reflected in the prominence of this 30% by 2030 goal in Maine’s new climate action plan. But in order to protect our wild places and the industries that rely on them, the Maine Legislature must fully fund the Land for Maine’s Future Fund. Now is the time to turn goals into action.

Alexandra Shapiro

Falmouth

