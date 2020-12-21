PORTLAND — Maine College of Art has received $10,000 from The TD Bank Charitable Foundation to establish a COVID-Relief Financial Aid Fund for students of color who have been financially impacted by the current pandemic.

Students of color make up 20% of the Maine College of Art student body.

“MECA students of color face economic inequalities, similar to all communities of color nationwide, and tuition and living costs are deeply affected by the current crisis,” said Margaret Brownlee, the college’s officer of diversity, equity and inclusion. “With this fund, students who need additional support for the current or upcoming spring semester can access that aid.”

Maine College of Art is finalizing its Strategic Plan 2020-2027, which prioritizes developing a culture of social change, racial justice and equity at the college.

