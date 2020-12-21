Scarborough Superintendent Sanford Prince IV will retire at the end of the school year after two years in the district.

Prince was hired to a one-year position as interim superintendent in 2019 to replace Julie Kukenberger when she took a job leading the Hamilton-Wenham public schools in Massachusetts. His position was later made permanent with a one-year contract extension through June 30, 2021.

Prince has spent 40 years working in education and previously retired as superintendent in Windham-based Regional School Unit 14.

“As we all know, the world of education changed in the spring of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Scarborough Board of Education said in a news release Monday. “Sandy’s calm and compassionate demeanor has served the district well as we have navigated the challenges associated with such a life altering event for us all.

“It goes without saying that this past year was not what any of our school leaders had in mind for students. It is with sincere gratitude that we thank Sandy for his dedication to our staff, students and the Scarborough community.”

The board is hoping to contract with a search firm by mid-January, according to Chair April Sither. “We will then start engaging with the public and staff to get a better idea of the qualities we as a community want to have in a superintendent,” Sither said. “We will begin the interview process probably in March.”

