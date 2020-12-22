The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 458 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 additional deaths as the coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

The 458 new cases comes at a time when two versions of a COVID-19 vaccine have begun being distributed and administered in Maine. The vaccination push is currently focused on frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of some nursing homes but the eligibility pool is expected to expand to additional populations — likely including Mainers age 75 and older during the next phase — as vaccine supplies increase nationwide.

Congress also passed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill late Monday night that will provide $600 stimulus payments to most Americans, an additional $300 in weekly benefits to the unemployed and as well as an additional $284 billion for forgivable loans to businesses.

Maine saw a record-high 590 new cases last Thursday. Since then, the number of new cases reported daily has ranged from a low of 230 on Sunday to Tuesday’s figure of 458. The rolling, seven-day average of new cases stood at 461 on Tuesday but that is more than double the seven-day average from four weeks ago.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 19,743 total cases of the virus since the first infection was reported in the state in mid-March. Roughly half of those cases have occurred during the past month alone, illustrating the rapid spread of the virus at a time when more Mainers resume indoor activities and gather with others.

The 10 additional deaths reported on Tuesday raises the state total to 303, the vast majority of which have been among individuals age 70 or older.

Hospitalization rates have also been rising in Maine, although the numbers have leveled off somewhat in recent days. The Maine CDC had not yet reported new hospitalization figures Tuesday morning, but as of Monday there were 170 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, 44 of which were being treated in intensive care units. That is down from a record high of 198 hospitalizations on Dec. 14.

Despite the recent surge, Maine continues to have among the lowest per capita infection and death rates in the country. Only Vermont had a lower number of cases per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday morning, and Maine had the third-lowest death rate behind Vermont and Hawaii, according to tracking by The New York Times.

This story will be updated.

